MSU-Illinois Shifting Series To Champaign

Spartans and Illini will wrap up weekend series with single game Sunday at 1 p.m.
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) -- Michigan State baseball’s game against Illinois scheduled for Sunday has been rescheduled and relocated due to inclement weather in the East Lansing area. The Spartans and Illini are relocating the game to Champaign, Illinois to the Illini’s home field.

First pitch from Illinois Field is slated for 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT.

There will only be links for live audio and live stats available to follow Sunday’s game, unfortunately, no video live streaming will be available.

