MSU-Illinois Shifting Series To Champaign

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) -- Michigan State baseball’s game against Illinois scheduled for Sunday has been rescheduled and relocated due to inclement weather in the East Lansing area. The Spartans and Illini are relocating the game to Champaign, Illinois to the Illini’s home field.

First pitch from Illinois Field is slated for 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT.

There will only be links for live audio and live stats available to follow Sunday’s game, unfortunately, no video live streaming will be available.

