On The Job Report: 3/25/2022

Experienced HVAC Installation Professional

AIRE SERV

Compensation:

$15-30 hourly, plus benefits

Description:

Aire Serv is looking for experienced HVAC Installers both team leaders and helpers to join our team. This is an opportunity for qualified Installers to apply their technical skills and knowledge to install, start-up and troubleshoot residential and light commercial HVAC systems.

Aire Serv is proud to offer a robust benefit package that includes: health, dental, and vision plans. Because your future is important to us, we also offer a matching retirement plan. We believe ongoing training and education is the best way to care for our customers, so we have several programs that encourage professional growth.

Customized Benefits Package May include:

Health, Dental, Vision

Paid Holidays

Paid Vacation

Recruitment and Hiring Bonuses

Commission Bonuses

Weekly On-Going Training

Family & Friends Discounts

Tuition Reimbursement

Paid Continuing Education

4-Day Work Week

At Aire Serv®, we’re a proud team of uniformed experts who work hard to be the leaders in the industry and take the time to do the job right. We believe that hard work should be compensated. So the more you work and the better you perform, the more you’ll take home. The very best surround themselves with the best, apply today and be amongst them.

Requirements:

Strong work ethic

Ability to install HVAC systems for homes and businesses

Ability to work with home and business owners in a professional manner

Strong mechanical skills

EPA certified

Must be able to pass full background check, drug screening and have a clean driving record

Valid drivers license

Minimum of 1 Year HVAC installation experience required

How to Apply:

https://aire-serv-of-mid-michigan.careerplug.com/jobs/818901/apps/new

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/37223580

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 37223580

CNC Setup Operator

AMBE ENGINEERING

Salary:

$17.48-$17.98 per hour

Signing & retention bonus: when convert to permanent employee, $1,000 on first paycheck

Description:

Hiring at a Manufacturing organization in Eaton Rapids, MI!

AMAZING benefits after being directly hired - no payroll deduction for single or family!!

2 weeks PTO after being directly hired!!

Up to $17.98/per hour* depending on experience and shift

$1000 Sign on & Retention Bonuses*

Overtime available! Double time on Sundays!!!

Full time and Part Time opportunities available depending on your schedule!

Job highlights:

Inspect presses, dies, and guards for proper functioning

Set up dies, feeds, stock reels, guards, and other items needed to run machines

Troubleshoot and attempt to determine why presses aren’t producing quality parts

Experience diagnosing and repairing machines or tooling in a complex manufacturing environment

Who we are:

Ambe Engineering is a triple-certified W/MBE (woman and minority owned business) Diversity Supplier continuing to grow its ecosystem and extend their expertise globally. We bring the right resource for supplier development, high-impact project management, holistic cost savings, lean manufacturing and quality systems/problem solving solutions.

Quality, Logistics & Production | Crisis Management / Critical Situations | Cost Reduction | HR Services

www.ambeeng.com

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time

Requirements:

High School Diploma or GED

Must be able to pass a background and drug screen

Ability to work for up to 8–12-hour shifts depending on production

Ability to lift up to 50 pounds

Ability to stand, bend, stoop, squat, or kneel regularly as well as climb stairs/ladders

How to Apply:

https://ambeeng.zohorecruit.com/jobs/Careers/614542000002450008/CNC-Set-Up-Operator?source=CareerSite

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/28539508

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 28539508

HR Business Partner 2nd Shift

MANITOU PONTOON BOATS

Salary: $

Description:

This is a 2nd shift position. Sunday - Wednesday 7:00 pm - 5:30 am

Are you a motivated and curious individual who thrives in a fast-paced and dynamic environment? Do you have a passion for developing individual/teams and seek to take on a wide variety of duties? Are you flexible and able to handle ambiguous situations?

Manitou/BRP would love for you to join our growing team. Our newly created HRBP role will have the opportunity to make a direct impact on our 2nd shift operations. This role is multi-faceted with the ability to touch and influence all HR areas including but not limited to Employee Relations/Business Support and administration of BRP Manitou’s core compliance, safety, and security programs on assigned shift.

Reponsibilities:

Employee Relations/Business Support

Performs HR-specific research, investigates, and resolves issues as required.

Responds and resolves employee inquiries regarding payroll or HRMS procedures to provide the necessary, responsive support.

Establish and maintain good relationships with employees.

Interface with other departments as required to provide reports, answer questions and investigate financial charging inquiries.

Employee Benefits

Serve as a liaison between employees and the various payroll/benefit programs.

Provide council, assistance, and follow-up on company benefits, policies, procedures, and documentation.

Compliance/Safety/Security

Ensures compliance with all financial, legal, and internal control requirements.

Serves as primary contact and leader on assigned shift related to response and administration of all Safety & Security protocols

Other duties as assigned or required to ensure the work team delivers key projects, strategies, and a great employee experience.

At Manitou and BRP, we have a deep connection to our consumers, one created from a shared passion for the Ultimate Ride. Our teams have a unique ability to develop market-shaping products and services that move people physically and emotionally.

Distributed throughout 107 countries, our product line-up includes Manitou Pontoon, Alumacraft, Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-doo watercraft, Can-Am side-by-side and all-terrain vehicles, Spyder roadsters, Evinrude marine propulsion systems, and Rotax motors for karts, motorcycles, and small planes, as well as a full line-up of parts, accessories, and clothing.

Our more than 14,500 employees make up a big family of diverse cultures who all share a common value: innovation. Our people are passionate and qualified; by joining BRP Marine Group/Manitou, you will be part of an exciting journey and personally evolve at the heart of an experienced team.

www.manitoupontoonboats.com

www.brp.com

BRP US Inc. is an Equal Opportunity/ Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected Veteran status.

Work remotely:

No

Job type:

Full-time

COVID-19 considerations:

All employees must wear a mask and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

Requirements:

Technical Diploma in a related field or equivalent, demonstrated experience.

At least 2 Years of applied experience.

Self-motivated, rigorous, and exceptional problem solver.

Systems proficiency with Google Suite, ADP & Microsoft Office Suite highly preferred

How to apply:

https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/2953972787/

or email Resumes to Shaun.Cohen@brp.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/34537803

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 34537803

