Family remembers son killed at Orlando amusement park, father says it’s been a nightmare

A Missouri family remembers their son who was killed at an Orlando Amusement park. (Source: KSDK, WESH, SAMPSON FAMILY, CNN)
By Robert Townsend
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KSDK) - A Missouri family remembers their son who was killed earlier this week in a fall from an amusement park ride in Orlando.

The incident happened Thursday on the Orlando Free Fall ride at the Icon Park entertainment complex. Operators described the ride as the world’s tallest freestanding drop tower.

Tyre Sampson, 14, of St. Louis, was identified as the person who died, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. He was visiting central Florida from Missouri with a friend’s family.

John Stine, sales director for Slingshot Group, discusses the investigation into a death on the company's ride Thursday night. (Source: WESH/CNN)

Back home, his family said they are heartbroken as they remember a young man who had a bright future.

“He changed my life. He gave me something to live for; that was the best thing God could have given me,” said Tyre’s dad Yarnell Sampson.

The teen’s dad said he is living a nightmare and would like to know what happened to his son.

“It’s still the worst day of my life. It’s not going to stop,” Yarnell Sampson said.

Yarnell Sampson said he fell in love with football at eight years old, and everyone called him “Big Tick.”

According to his father, Tyre excelled on the field and in the classroom.

“He was doing his training videos. He started working out,” Yarnell Sampson said.

Tyre was 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds. His family said the eighth-grader was a straight “A” student and looking forward to playing football for East St. Louis High School in the fall.

“He was a very good, charismatic young man. His friends will tell you; the family will tell you, anybody involved with the young man, he touched,” Yarnell Sampson said.

Tyre’s stepmom Wendy Wooten called Tyre a gentle giant and said he dreamed of perhaps becoming a professional football player.

“I think he was the next big thing coming out of St. Louis,” Yarnell Sampson said.

Tyre’s stepmom said he was big in body, but he was just a big kid in his heart.

“And I just appreciate I had him as my son. I wish I were there to tell him I love him,” Yarnell Sampson said.

Authorities in Florida are continuing their investigation into Thursday’s incident. Initially, they have called Tyre’s death a tragic accident.

