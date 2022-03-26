Charlotte City Council to hold special meeting regarding mass firefighter resignations

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The City Council in Charlotte will hold a special meeting Monday night regarding the recent resignation of its volunteer firefighters.

On Monday, March 21, all 23 volunteer firefighters quit at a Charlotte City Council meeting. The fire chief announced his resignation the next day.

The city currently has six full-time firefighters, all of them are in administrative roles.

Charlotte mayor Michael Armitage said Thursday the city is in talks with some of the volunteers in an effort to bring them back.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, March 28, at the Council Chambers at Charlotte City Hall, located at 111 East Lawrence Avenue. Residents can also attend virtually.

The agenda for Monday’s meeting includes “Discussion on Resignation of the Volunteer Firefighters,” which is followed by comments from the public.

More information can be found on Charlotte’s official website here.

