Boy, 8, killed, others injured in single car crash in Calhoun Co.

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An eight-year-old boy is dead and two others were injured after a single car crash in Pennfield Township on Friday.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to a call around 6 p.m. for a crash on Struwin Rd. near Poorman Rd.

When officers arrived they found a car was engulfed in flames after hitting a tree.

Police say nearby residents helped get the driver and four children out of the car before it caught fire, however two of the children were seriously injured, including an eight-year-old boy.

First responders tried to save the boy’s life, however he eventually died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A four-year-old boy also suffered serious injuries in the crash. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to recover.

The driver, a 28-year-old Pennfield resident, who is the mother of the children, was also injured in the accident and is being treated at a local hospital.

The crash is still under investigation, and police believe alcohol and speed to be factors in the crash.

