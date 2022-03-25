Advertisement

Watson Introduced to Cleveland Media

Deshaun Watson at introductory press conference
Deshaun Watson at introductory press conference(Source: WOIO)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-BEREA, Ohio (AP) - New Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has maintained his innocence and strongly denied committing any sexual misconduct despite allegations made by 22 women against him. At his introductory news conference today, Watson showed little emotion while saying he’s done nothing illegal. Watson said he’s never assaulted, disrespected or harassed a woman in his life. Browns GM Andrew Berry defended the team’s controversial decision to trade for Watson. Watson has been accused by the massage therapists of various sexual activity during private sessions. While Watson hasn’t been indicted by two grand juries on criminal charges, he’s still facing civil lawsuits. He said he has no intention of settling the lawsuits and his only goal “is to clear my name.”

