Two teens charged in killing of 20-year-old Lansing man

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two teens have been charged in juvenile court over the killing of Tomaz J. Shessia.

Authorities say the shooting occurred just before 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, at a bus stop located near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Mary Avenue.

Background: Lansing police identify 20-year-old shot and killed at bus stop

When officers arrived at the scene, they say they witnessed two teenage boys that matched the description of the suspects running away. Police said both suspects, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, were taken into custody after a short chase.

A handgun was also recovered. The victim, later identified as 20-year-old Tomaz J. Shessia, was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Read: Community calls for change as teen violence rises in Lansing

The Lansing Police Department, has confirmed that both the 14-year-old and the 16-year-old have been charged with second degree murder. A second degree murder is a killing that happens without premeditation, such as when fights escalate unexpectedly.

It’s the second shooting in a week that involved teenagers in Lansing.

Watch live

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.