Top South Carolina Player Enters Portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina’s leading scorer Jermaine Couisnard has entered the transfer portal, a day after Lamont Paris was named the Gamecocks new men’s basketball coach. Team spokesman Michael DeBates said in an email today that the fourth-year guard was in the NCAA portal. Couisnard averaged 12 points a game last season for South Carolina, which went 18-13. His decision means Paris will be without the team’s top three scorers from this past season. Second-leading scorer Erik Stevenson had entered the portal earlier this week and James Reese V has finished his eligibility. Paris said he would have individual meetings with players soon.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.