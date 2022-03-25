Advertisement

Top South Carolina Player Enters Portal

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina’s leading scorer Jermaine Couisnard has entered the transfer portal, a day after Lamont Paris was named the Gamecocks new men’s basketball coach. Team spokesman Michael DeBates said in an email today that the fourth-year guard was in the NCAA portal. Couisnard averaged 12 points a game last season for South Carolina, which went 18-13. His decision means Paris will be without the team’s top three scorers from this past season. Second-leading scorer Erik Stevenson had entered the portal earlier this week and James Reese V has finished his eligibility. Paris said he would have individual meetings with players soon.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of the planned renovations at 6810 South Cedar Street.
New owner plans new life for Lansing club with troubled past
Police are investigating after a shooting at a bus stop left a 20-year-old man dead. Two...
Lansing police identify 20-year-old shot and killed at bus stop
Police have the parking lot of Parking Kingdom Life Church taped off for a homicide...
Lansing police take teen boys into custody in fatal bus stop shooting
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Yik Yak
Michigan State University students, staff concerned over return of Yik Yak

Latest News

State basketball tournament
Frank Martin Hired at UMass
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Ball State Finds New Basketball Coach
Deshaun Watson at introductory press conference
Watson Introduced to Cleveland Media
State basketball tournament
Final Game Set in Division One