Rally for climate change held at Lansing Capitol Building

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A rally was held at the Michigan Capitol Building on Friday.

People gathered to push for climate legislation to protect the Great Lakes. The group wants lawmakers to pass the Green New Deal and shut down the Line 5 Pipeline.

One speaker said there is no longer time to wait and now is the time to make a change.

“We can no longer cover the shotgun wounds of climate change or colonialism with a band aid,” Steve Quijas said. “So, I call upon all my relatives and attendants today to not just focus upon the symptoms, rather we must commit to doing the work of decentralizing ideologies which created this situation in the first place.”

The event was part of a global rally to fight for climate-saving legislations and the rights of people over corporate profits. The group said it’s a way to ensure the health and safety of communities and future generations.

