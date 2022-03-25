In My View: Where Williamston basketball could rank

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Fowler’s girls were the area basketball stars last week, tonight on the boys side Williamston hopes to continue its unbeaten season in the semi-finals and win two games this week end and complete a perfect season with a state title.

If that happens, where would Williamston rank all time from our area? Well, we have had numerous terrific division one state title winners, but if Williamston finishes 27-0 and has a trophy in hand, I’d say the Hornets might well be the best division two team ever to come out of Mid-Michigan.

But winning two games is no done deal when you see the field of four still alive. Any way good luck, Williamston tonight.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.