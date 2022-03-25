Mid-Michigan emergency response services in crisis mode caused by EMS staffing shortages

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Emergency medical providers are there to help us on our worst days, saving thousands in our communities each year. But fewer people are signing up to do this life-saving job.

The Emergency Medical Service (EMS) staffing shortage wasn’t great before COVID hit, but medical professionals now claim EMS services are operating in crisis mode. If it doesn’t get better, we could see longer 911 response times -- even when it is life or death.

Dr. Julie Yaroch, President of Promedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital, has seen firsthand how staffing shortages impact the front lines. Thursday, she voiced her concerns before the statehouse health policy committee.

“We’re constantly faced with staffing shortages that are requiring us to close service lines- transfer patients out which can delay care,” said Yaroch. “When we look forward our projections do not show that we’re going to see an increased pipeline.”

Yuroch is not alone. EMS providers worry this will cause delayed responses, impacting everybody that calls 911.

Marvin Helmker, Director for Lansing Community College’s program director, said the only thing that could solve the problem is if more people go into the field. But he’s not seeing that happen either.

Since 1976, Lansing Community College has consistently enrolled at least 30 people per year into their EMS program. This year, they have 12.

“That number, 12 is not even enough -- not even close to enough just to supply the agencies within this community,” said Helmker.

It’s not just the lack of people causing issues. Burnout is also a huge problem. In 2021, 2,000 EMS workers in Michigan chose not to renew their licenses. Those spots haven’t been replaced. For health care workers, those empty spots are taking their toll.

“We need to bring relief to the people that are currently working. They’re getting burnt out,” said Yaroch.

Officials said it is just a matter of time before people in the community feel the impact of the shortages.

“There is that point right now where there are no people available to hire and that impacts the response times, that impacts people that are available to work and respond to the calls,” said Helmker. “So all of that ultimately has an impact on the people that are experiencing the emergency.”

If you’re interested in the job, LCC’s EMS program will host a job fair on April 19th from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Lansing Community College, Health and Human Services building at 515 N. Washington Square. Lansing, Michigan.

