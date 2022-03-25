Advertisement

Michigan State University closes art lab at Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After being a part of the community for four years, the Broad Art Lab is closing.

The lab was created as a 5-year experiment for the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum, but financial issues forced it to end a year ahead of schedule.

Over the years, the lab worked as a test site for new events and was a way to get more community involvement. Museum director Monica Ramirez-Montagut said the lab was a great experience and the university learned a lot.

“We were very honored and privileged to be able to take part of that activity. In that sense, I believe the Art Lab was a tremendous success,” Ramirez-Montagut said. “I think the community felt engaged, realized that their creativity and live experience can contribute to cultural institutions of East Lansing. By the same token, we were able to introduce ourselves to these communities in that manner.”

Moving forward, Ramirez-Montagut said they hope to bring the same experience to people through the Broad Art Museum.

