Man arrested in Lansing with stolen firearm, police say
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 24-year-old man was arrested by Michigan State Police troopers Friday morning.
According to authorities, troopers from the Lansing Post made a traffic stop on I-96 near US-127 that ended in the man’s arrest. Police said the man, a convicted felon, was in possession of a stolen firearm and was lodged on numerous charges.
Further details were not released.
