Man arrested in Lansing with stolen firearm, police say

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 24-year-old man was arrested by Michigan State Police troopers Friday morning.

According to authorities, troopers from the Lansing Post made a traffic stop on I-96 near US-127 that ended in the man’s arrest. Police said the man, a convicted felon, was in possession of a stolen firearm and was lodged on numerous charges.

Further details were not released.

