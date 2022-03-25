Advertisement

Mackinac Bridge closes for the second time in 24 hours due to falling ice

The Mackinac Bridge closed again Friday morning due to falling ice.
The Mackinac Bridge closed again Friday morning due to falling ice.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re looking to head to the Upper Peninsula for the weekend, plan accordingly.

The Mackinac Bridge was closed Friday morning closed due to hazardous ice conditions. Large chunks of ice fell from the bridge’s cables and towers.

The bridge reopened at about 3 p.m. at reduced speeds due to high winds.

The bridge was previously closed for hours starting Thursday morning before being reopened around 10:30 p.m.

