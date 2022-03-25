Mackinac Bridge closes for the second time in 24 hours due to falling ice

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re looking to head to the Upper Peninsula for the weekend, plan accordingly.

The Mackinac Bridge was closed Friday morning closed due to hazardous ice conditions. Large chunks of ice fell from the bridge’s cables and towers.

Pictures of the ice can be seen HERE.

The bridge reopened at about 3 p.m. at reduced speeds due to high winds.

The bridge was previously closed for hours starting Thursday morning before being reopened around 10:30 p.m.

For a live look at the bridge, click HERE.

The @MackinacBridge Authority has closed the #MackinacBridge again due to falling ice.



Falling ice can be very, very dangerous, as illustrated by this photo of a vehicle struck by falling ice in 2019.



The bridge will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so. pic.twitter.com/LniSBWLcZv — Michigan DOT (@MichiganDOT) March 25, 2022

