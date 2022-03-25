Lansing police seek missing 18-year-old Allanah Havenaar

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Allanah Marie Havenaar, an 18-year-old woman last seen March 15.

According to authorities, her family believes she most likely is in the Kalamazoo area, but she will not disclose her location or call home, despite being active on social media.

Havenaar is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Allanah Marie Havenaar or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Det. Jennifer Pung at 517-483-4819.

