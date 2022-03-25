Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks owner of lost goat

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Another farm animal has become loose in Hillsdale County.

Officials are looking for the owner of a goat that was found March 25.

According to authorities, the goat was found on Litchfield Road, near Concord Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.

