Frank Martin Hired at UMass

By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) - UMass has found a leader for its basketball program, hiring Frank Martin as its new coach. The 56-year-old Martin takes over the Minutemen program from Matt McCall, who was fired this month after going 58-81 over five seasons in Amherst. Martin arrives following his own dismissal from South Carolina last week after 10 seasons and just one NCAA appearance with the Gamecocks. But that appearance to cap the 2016-17 season culminated in South Carolina’s first Final Four berth. Martin was 171-147 during his tenure at the school.

