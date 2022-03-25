Final Game Set in Division One

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Semi-final results in the Michigan High School Athletic Association division one boys state basketball tournament from Friday afternoon: Warren de la Salle 59, Grand Rapids Northview 45; Grand Blanc 61, Belleville 40. The two winners meet at 12:15pm Saturday in the Breslin Center for the championship.

