Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,575 new cases, 38 deaths over past 2 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,575 new cases of COVID and 38 deaths Friday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 788 cases per day, a decline from from Wednesday’s average of 779.

State totals now sit at 2,076,143 cases and 32,752 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Wednesday, 468 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since July.

As of March 25, 2022, there are officially 7,730 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths Clinton County 13,671 14 194 Eaton County 22,169 29 373 Ingham County 53,090 102 720 Jackson County 34,165 85 523 Shiawassee County 14,287 14 211

