Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,575 new cases, 38 deaths over past 2 days
As of March 25, 2022, there are officially 7,730 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,575 new cases of COVID and 38 deaths Friday.
During that timeframe, the state averaged 788 cases per day, a decline from from Wednesday’s average of 779.
State totals now sit at 2,076,143 cases and 32,752 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
As of Wednesday, 468 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since July.
|County
|Confirmed COVID cases
|Confirmed Omicron cases
|COVID-related deaths
|Clinton County
|13,671
|14
|194
|Eaton County
|22,169
|29
|373
|Ingham County
|53,090
|102
|720
|Jackson County
|34,165
|85
|523
|Shiawassee County
|14,287
|14
|211
