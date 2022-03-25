Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,575 new cases, 38 deaths over past 2 days

As of March 25, 2022, there are officially 7,730 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data on Mondays, Wednesdays...
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,575 new cases of COVID and 38 deaths Friday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 788 cases per day, a decline from from Wednesday’s average of 779.

State totals now sit at 2,076,143 cases and 32,752 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Wednesday, 468 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since July.

As of March 25, 2022, there are officially 7,730 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deaths
Clinton County13,67114194
Eaton County22,16929373
Ingham County53,090102720
Jackson County34,16585523
Shiawassee County14,28714211

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A rendering of the planned renovations at 6810 South Cedar Street.
New owner plans new life for Lansing club with troubled past
Police are investigating after a shooting at a bus stop left a 20-year-old man dead. Two...
Lansing police identify 20-year-old shot and killed at bus stop
Police have the parking lot of Parking Kingdom Life Church taped off for a homicide...
Lansing police take teen boys into custody in fatal bus stop shooting
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Yik Yak
Michigan State University students, staff concerned over return of Yik Yak

Latest News

rewterwertert
Buckingham Group
Watch WILX News 10 Live
The Mackinac Bridge closed again Friday morning due to falling ice.
Mackinac Bridge closes for the second time in 24 hours due to falling ice
Michigan State Police
Alcohol believed to be a factor in head-on collision on US-127 that seriously injured 2
The goat was found near the intersection of Litchfield and Concord roads.
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks owner of lost goat