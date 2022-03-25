City of Mason seeks witnesses in case of man accused of scaring children with knife

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Prosecutor’s office is asking for witnesses to come forward in the case of a man who is accused of scaring children with a knife.

Background: Suspected knife-wielding man quickly apprehended by Mason police after school bus scare

The Mason Police Department received reports Wednesday morning of a man brandishing a knife near children at a bus stop near Columbia Street and Linden Blvd. Police say the children ran away when the man took out the knife, and the suspect had left when they arrived.

A 23-year-old, Logan Daily, was identified as a suspect and arrested within hours.

Daily has been issued a six count warrant for felonious assault relating to the incident. A misdemeanor warrant was also issued against Daily for disturbing the peace in a separate case, due to his actions in the area of Columbia Street and Linden Blvd.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office is asking for the public’s help. These cases remain under active investigation, and they ask that anyone who was an eye witness to either incident to contact the City of Mason to assist.

