Advertisement

City of Mason seeks witnesses in case of man accused of scaring children with knife

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Prosecutor’s office is asking for witnesses to come forward in the case of a man who is accused of scaring children with a knife.

Background: Suspected knife-wielding man quickly apprehended by Mason police after school bus scare

The Mason Police Department received reports Wednesday morning of a man brandishing a knife near children at a bus stop near Columbia Street and Linden Blvd. Police say the children ran away when the man took out the knife, and the suspect had left when they arrived.

A 23-year-old, Logan Daily, was identified as a suspect and arrested within hours.

Daily has been issued a six count warrant for felonious assault relating to the incident. A misdemeanor warrant was also issued against Daily for disturbing the peace in a separate case, due to his actions in the area of Columbia Street and Linden Blvd.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office is asking for the public’s help. These cases remain under active investigation, and they ask that anyone who was an eye witness to either incident to contact the City of Mason to assist.

Next: Two teens charged in killing of 20-year-old Lansing man

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A rendering of the planned renovations at 6810 South Cedar Street.
New owner plans new life for Lansing club with troubled past
Police are investigating after a shooting at a bus stop left a 20-year-old man dead. Two...
Lansing police identify 20-year-old shot and killed at bus stop
Police have the parking lot of Parking Kingdom Life Church taped off for a homicide...
Lansing police take teen boys into custody in fatal bus stop shooting
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Yik Yak
Michigan State University students, staff concerned over return of Yik Yak

Latest News

rewterwertert
Buckingham Group
Watch WILX News 10 Live
The Mackinac Bridge closed again Friday morning due to falling ice.
Mackinac Bridge closes for the second time in 24 hours due to falling ice
Michigan State Police
Alcohol believed to be a factor in head-on collision on US-127 that seriously injured 2
The goat was found near the intersection of Litchfield and Concord roads.
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks owner of lost goat