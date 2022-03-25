Bird Flu found in three Michigan counties -- What to know

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the second time Avian Flu has been detected in Michigan this year -- and that news is bad for the birds.

The state is warning bird owners to take every precaution to protect their pets or their flocks from Avian Flu.

State health officials said birds in Macomb County, St. Clair County and Monroe County have tested positive for the highly contagious Avian Influenza. The birds in Macomb County that had positive test results are domestic birds, whereas the birds in St. Claire County and Monroe County that tested positive are wild birds.

It’s not just that bird flu is in Michigan -- it’s that this strain is highly pathogenic.

It can be hard to catch early on and that’s why it is so deadly. It comes and kills without warning. Megan Moriarty, with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, said if sick birds do show signs, it will often be in their behavior.

“Sometimes they can circle or have a head tilt. Sometimes they’ll just look a little bit like ruffled feathers and just kind of look uncomfortable,” said Moriarty.

It’s most often spread from wild birds, but it can spread to other types of flocks. That’s why it is so important to protect your birds and check in on them often.

One of the ways you can protect your birds is by keeping them away from wild birds. If possible, bringing them inside is the best option. If you can’t bring them inside, make sure you have proper fencing and coverage.

Nora Wineland, with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, you should avoid spilling feed- to deter other wildlife from coming into your bird’s space. The same goes for their water.

“Right now, we’re seeing most of the evidence of spread is coming from direct from wild birds,” Wineland said. “But it can spread from farm to farm. And so, people can be the reason it can spread from farm to farm.”

The risk to humans is pretty low, but we can carry it. That’s why it’s best to treat the illness kind of like COVID -- Wash your hands, change your clothes before visiting birds and avoid close contact.

Michigan officials are asking owners who suspect that their birds are sick to report it to the Department of Agriculture immediately. That’s how it was found recently in the Metro Detroit area.

Wineland said that’s the best way to prevent the spread and protect other birds in Michigan.

“Call us so we can help figure out if it is highly pathogenic avian influenza and we can get it addressed,” said Wineland.

If you suspect your bird is sick you can reach the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).

For more information on how you can protect yourself and your birds from Bird Flu click here.

