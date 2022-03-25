Advertisement

Ball State Finds New Basketball Coach

By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
-MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) - UCLA assistant coach Michael Lewis will be taking over Ball State’s program once the Bruins have completed their NCAA Tournament run. Lewis will replace the fired James Whitford. Ball State went 131-148 in Whitford’s nine seasons. Goetz said Lewis won’t officially begin his new job until UCLA’s season is over. The Bruins face North Carolina in an East Region semifinal Friday at Philadelphia. Lewis has spent 18 seasons as an assistant coach and has been at UCLA the last three seasons. He is a former Indiana team captain and Butler assistant coach.

