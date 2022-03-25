Alcohol believed to be a factor in head-on collision on US-127 that seriously injured 2

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers believe alcohol was a factor in a head-on collision Thursday.

According to authorities, the collision happened just before midnight on US-127, near Harper Road. Police said a man from Indiana was driving northbound and attempted to pass a vehicle when it struck a southbound vehicle.

All three occupants had to be cut from their vehicles with a hydraulic rescue tool, commonly known as “jaws of life,” and were transported to Henry Ford Allegiance in Jackson for treatment.

The driver from Indiana had minor injuries and was released from the hospital. He is currently lodged at the Hillsdale County Jail on drunk driving related charges. The two occupants in the other vehicle -- a 20-year-old and a 26-year-old -- remain hospitalized with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

