Advertisement

Alcohol believed to be a factor in head-on collision on US-127 that seriously injured 2

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers believe alcohol was a factor in a head-on collision Thursday.

According to authorities, the collision happened just before midnight on US-127, near Harper Road. Police said a man from Indiana was driving northbound and attempted to pass a vehicle when it struck a southbound vehicle.

All three occupants had to be cut from their vehicles with a hydraulic rescue tool, commonly known as “jaws of life,” and were transported to Henry Ford Allegiance in Jackson for treatment.

The driver from Indiana had minor injuries and was released from the hospital. He is currently lodged at the Hillsdale County Jail on drunk driving related charges. The two occupants in the other vehicle -- a 20-year-old and a 26-year-old -- remain hospitalized with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A rendering of the planned renovations at 6810 South Cedar Street.
New owner plans new life for Lansing club with troubled past
Police are investigating after a shooting at a bus stop left a 20-year-old man dead. Two...
Lansing police identify 20-year-old shot and killed at bus stop
Police have the parking lot of Parking Kingdom Life Church taped off for a homicide...
Lansing police take teen boys into custody in fatal bus stop shooting
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Yik Yak
Michigan State University students, staff concerned over return of Yik Yak

Latest News

rewterwertert
Buckingham Group
Watch WILX News 10 Live
The Mackinac Bridge closed again Friday morning due to falling ice.
Mackinac Bridge closes for the second time in 24 hours due to falling ice
The goat was found near the intersection of Litchfield and Concord roads.
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks owner of lost goat