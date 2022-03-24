Advertisement

Your Health: Does aspirin really help with heart health?

By Maureen Halliday
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly 900,000 people die from heart attacks in the United States every year.

Doctors have prescribed aspirin for years as a means to help prevent a cardiovascular event in healthy people, but research has been mixed on the benefits.

The U.S. Preventive Services task force has proposed recommendations to limit daily aspirin use in this group. The panel said aspirin should only rarely be used to prevent heart attacks and strokes in people ages 40 to 70 who don’t have heart disease or haven’t had a cardiovascular event. They claim the risks of aspirin in these patients often outweigh the benefits.

“There is risk,” said Dr. Anthony Bavry. “Aspirin is associated with bleeding, oftentimes in the form of gastrointestinal bleeding.”

Now a new review of 10 studies sheds more light on the matter. Investigators found aspirin produced a 13% reduction in cardiovascular disease -- with similar benefits seen at older ages in each of the trials. The authors suggest that doctors make individual decisions about prescribing aspirin to healthy individuals on a case-by-case basis, based on benefit-to-risk, not age alone.

Experts recommend people who have heart disease or who’ve had a cardiovascular event still take a daily aspirin. Your best bet is to talk to your doctor to see if a daily aspirin could help you.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 80% of all cardiovascular events may be prevented by making lifestyle changes. Other ways to reduce your risk of a heart attack include stopping smoking, daily exercise, weight loss and the use of cholesterol-lowering or blood pressure drugs.

