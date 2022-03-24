Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Buying the right home

By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Supply is tight, mortgage rates are rising and prices are high -- putting the squeeze on house hunters.

If you’re looking to buy, it’s more important than ever to be ready to make an offer.

The first step if you’re ready to buy is to get your financial picture in order.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said you should speak with a lender and have an advanced plan.

“You just don’t want to walk in and say, ‘Oh, I’m going to buy a house today,’' Dale said. “You want to have a plan around how much you can afford to spend on that house and really understand your finances before you get into that situation.”

She said a good rule of thumb for how much you can afford is to plan for a third of your net income going toward that mortgage payment.

“If you are netting around $3,000 a month, $1,000 a month for a mortgage payment might be reasonable for you if you’re going into it with a spouse or significant other,” Dale said.

She said you also want to understand which type of loan may be best for your situation. A loan officer can really help you with that. Dale also said it’s important to get your credit in good standing before you apply for that loan.

Additionally, she said you should interview several real estate agents before you pick one you feel comfortable with, who’s licensed and does real-estate full-time.

