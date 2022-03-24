Students sent home, East Lansing Police investigating after middle school threat

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students at MacDonald Middle School were sent home early Thursday after school administration found a threatening note.

The note was found in the morning. At 9:30 a.m., after officials had a chance to review it, they sent students and staff home as a precaution.

East Lansing Police Department Lieutenant Chad Pride says the note contained a vague threat, but they’re investigating regardless.

“We’re actively working with school administration,” Pride said.

This is a developing story. News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

