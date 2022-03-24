Staudt’s Rising Stars: Raymond Courter III

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Raymond Courter III.

Raymond competes in football and wrestling. He’s a natural leader for those around him -- including his little brother. He’s also an honor roll student who will compete in the state wrestling tournament Friday.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.