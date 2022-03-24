Advertisement

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Raymond Courter III

By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Raymond Courter III.

Raymond competes in football and wrestling. He’s a natural leader for those around him -- including his little brother. He’s also an honor roll student who will compete in the state wrestling tournament Friday.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

