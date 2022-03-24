Science of Grief -- Program coming to East Lansing prompts people to turn grief into art

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After Natasha Miller’s brother was murdered in 2013, she found herself needing more space to grieve and process her emotions. That was what prompted her to start the Science of Grief in 2018 as a series of community conversations.

From March 24 to March 26, these conversations are taking place in East Lansing. There will be more than open mic conversations, however. There will also be counseling, speakers, meditations, and opportunities to create art out of grief.

Schedule:

March 24 (virtual) - participants will create poems from medical records in conversation with the current exhibition, “Kahlo Without Borders”.

March 25 (in-person) - a conversation with Dr. LeConté Dill. Audience members will have the opportunity to talk about their grief before and after the keynote speaker.

March 26 (virtual) - Sundari Malcolm and mental health counselor Bonnie Wheeler will lead a discussion on grief, loss, wellness, and justice. Following their conversation, Malcolm will lead a 45-minute meditation.

