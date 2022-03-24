Police seek help identifying suspect in Lansing shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred Monday night.
The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. on Malcolm X Street, not far from I-496 and Pennsylvania Avenue.
According to authorities, the victim is recovering, but he hasn’t given details regarding the shooting. Police said he told them a man shot him and took off.
The Lansing Police Department released photos of a man Thursday believed to be connected to Monday’s shooting.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
