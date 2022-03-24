Advertisement

Police seek help identifying suspect in Lansing shooting

Police are looking for this man in connection with a March 21, 2022 shooting in Lansing.
Police are looking for this man in connection with a March 21, 2022 shooting in Lansing.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred Monday night.

Background: Lansing police seek suspect in nonfatal shooting

The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. on Malcolm X Street, not far from I-496 and Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to authorities, the victim is recovering, but he hasn’t given details regarding the shooting. Police said he told them a man shot him and took off.

The Lansing Police Department released photos of a man Thursday believed to be connected to Monday’s shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

