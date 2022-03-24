Advertisement

Police: 7 kids hospitalized for suspected drug overdoses

By WWBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:01 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Police in Virginia say seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is believed to be a prescription medication.

Police said a mother dropped off her three children at a home along South 16th Avenue in Hopewell, Virginia, and that four children were already at the house.

Officials said the mother left the home to go to a nearby store, leaving the children essentially unsupervised, WWBT reports.

The Hopewell Fire Department was called to the home around 4:30 p.m., where crews found four children breathing but unresponsive. Their ages were 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Police said there were seven children total in the home, all of whom had taken what they suspected to be a prescription medication. All of them were taken to the hospital.

Officials said the children aged 1, 2 and 3 are in critical condition, but the other four are expected to be OK.

A search warrant was conducted, and police said they removed the prescription drugs similar to what the children may have taken.

According to police, it is believed that one of the older children, possibly around 7 years old, found the drugs and gave them to the younger kids.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of the planned renovations at 6810 South Cedar Street.
New owner plans new life for Lansing club with troubled past
Police are investigating after a shooting at a bus stop left a 20-year-old man dead. Two...
Lansing police identify 20-year-old shot and killed at bus stop
Police have the parking lot of Parking Kingdom Life Church taped off for a homicide...
Lansing police take teen boys into custody in fatal bus stop shooting
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Students sent home, East Lansing Police investigating after middle school threat

Latest News

Police are investigating after a shooting at a bus stop left a 20-year-old man dead. Two...
Lansing police identify 20-year-old shot and killed at bus stop
The teacher’s quick action and the other students’ reactions were all caught on camera.
Substitute teacher saves student choking during lunch
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Transgender sports ban veto likely to be overridden in Utah
The Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park is closed after a teen fell to his death on Thursday...
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
Ukraine says 300 died in theater attack; hunger grips cities