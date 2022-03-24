Partnering with a local business in our area

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Lean Rocket Lab is a business incubator in Jackson and co-working space.

American 1 Credit Union President/CEO, Martha Fuerstenau, shares why they decided to get involved and become a program supporter of Lean Rocket Lab.

Director of LOCAL with Lean Rocket Lab, Christie Myers, shares who can apply for Lean Rocket LOCAL and what it is all about.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.