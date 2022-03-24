Advertisement

Partnering with a local business in our area

By Holly Harper
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Lean Rocket Lab is a business incubator in Jackson and co-working space.

American 1 Credit Union President/CEO, Martha Fuerstenau, shares why they decided to get involved and become a program supporter of Lean Rocket Lab.

Director of LOCAL with Lean Rocket Lab, Christie Myers, shares who can apply for Lean Rocket LOCAL and what it is all about.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police have the parking lot of Parking Kingdom Life Church taped off for a homicide...
Lansing police take teen boys into custody in fatal bus stop shooting
A rendering of the planned renovations at 6810 South Cedar Street.
New owner plans new life for Lansing club with troubled past
Jordan Hoisington was charged with two counts of killing/torturing animals on March 1, 2022.
Shiawassee County woman faces killing, torturing animals charges after dead dogs found behind locked door
Police want to speak to the owner of this vehicle in relation to a hit-and-run in Vermontville.
Police ask for help, release picture of suspect vehicle in Vermontville hit-and-run
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her

Latest News

Capital Area Diaper Bank
Learning more about The Capital Area Diaper Bank and how you can help
dffgfdhfhfh
Diaper Drive Live Looking For Donations
etyettty
American 1 CU
eryettry
Diaper Drive Live Your Chance To Make An Impact