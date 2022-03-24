New owner plans new life for Lansing club with troubled past

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A vacant nightclub that has seen its fair share of crime could soon see a new life.

A barber has plans to turn the former Fahrenheit Ultra Lounge on South Cedar Street into a safe party place for people of all walks of life.

The plans have already been set in motion and residents hope the club doesn’t attract the same scene it did before its demise in 2016.

“I’m trying to make this into a place that nobody has ever seen here in Lansing,” said Leo Brown.

The club is currently quiet, dirty and vacant, but Brown hopes to have the place looking vibrant and full of life by autumn.

“I’m trying to wow people with my designs and just make sure people have a good time coming out where it’s safe and a new experience,” Brown said.

Safe being the operative word. In the past, Fahrenheit has seen its fair share of violence and other issues. It’s something Veronica -- who lives in the area -- said was a big concern for her neighborhood before they closed the doors for good.

“People weren’t scanning their IDS, security wasn’t on the up and up,” she recalled. “All they’re looking for is ladies.”

It’s something she said she knows from experience.

“I remember going near the end and they didn’t even ask me for my ID,” Veronica recalled. “I mean, I was in my 30s, but I got carded until I was in my 40s.”

Brown said he’s aware of the club’s checkered past, but he plans on ensuring the safety of anyone who walks through their front door.

“I’m for no games. We’re going to make sure this is a safe environment for everybody of all ethnicities and diversities to come out and enjoy themselves,” Brown said.

There are a few different factors that play into it, but Brown said he’s hoping to have the club up and running by September. He’s working with a number of organizations to secure the estimated $3 million to complete the project.

