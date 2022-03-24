In My View: Don’t underestimate Michigan

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Four more key games tonight in the NCAA basketball tournament and Michigan State would have played Texas Tech tonight in San Francisco.

Instead it’s Gonzaga vs. Arkansas and then Duke vs. Tech and it could be a star studded Gonzaga vs. Duke elite eight matchup on Saturday for a berth in the final four.

Michigan plays Villanova tonight and while the Wolverines are five point underdogs, I say don’t underestimate Michigan, the Wolverines seem to play at their best when they are an underdog and few give them a chance. Field reduced to 12 after play ends tonight.

