Michigan on verge of approving $4.8 B infrastructure plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Legislators from Michigan’s House and Senate have approved a spending plan of nearly $5 billion in infrastructure.

The bill package calls for $4.709 billion in total investments that is intended to improve a wide range of infrastructure, including local government, water infrastructure, roads, bridges, transit, housing, broadband and parks and recreation.

The package consists of Senate Bill 565 and House Bill 5525, which is funded with more than $4.2 billion in federal resources and nearly $600 million in state resources. The largest portions of funding will go to issues that have been frequent problems in Michigan.

Nearly $2 billion will be invested to help provide safe drinking water and “clean water” grants in Michigan communities. $300 million will go toward dam safety, $380 million for road and bridge repairs.

A rarity in recent years, the bills have passed with bipartisan support.

House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski said that, in addition to more than $2 billion in funding for water projects, Senate Bill 565 includes funding for housing improvements, energy infrastructure, accessible high-speed internet, transportation projects.

“Today we’ve invested nearly $5 billion in our water infrastructure to provide security and safety for all Michiganders,” House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski said. “These federal dollars will benefit Michigan families for many years, from their ability to trust that their first drink of water in the morning is free from lead and PFAS contamination to the safety of their families on our roadways.”

House Appropriations Committee Chair Thomas Albert (R-Lowell) led the Michigan House today in approving the plan.

“We have an unprecedented opportunity to make monumental improvements to the structural foundation of Michigan communities for decades to come,” Albert said. “We must take advantage of it and do it the right way.

However, Albert expressed disappointment in the source of the funding, which was largely federal dollars.

“We should acknowledge what puts us in this situation. The federal government has adopted policies that provide unprecedented resources to states but also mortgages the future of our children and grandchildren. That is the reality we face at the state level -- and we must make the best of it,” Albert said. “We have a responsibility to use these resources in a way that will benefit our children and grandchildren for the rest of their lives.”

Before they become law, the bills must be signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

