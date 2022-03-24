Advertisement

Michigan State University to host vaccination clinic at Breslin Center

MSU to host vaccination clinic at Breslin Center
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department is teaming up with Michigan State University to host a COVID vaccine clinic at the Breslin Center.

The vaccine clinic will be held Monday from 2-7 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and boosters will be available.

Walk-ins are available, but you can make an appointment on the Ingham County Health Department’s official website here.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Bird Flu found in three Michigan counties -- What to know
Michigan State Police
Alcohol believed to be a factor in head-on collision on US-127 that seriously injured 2
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Yik Yak
Michigan State University students, staff concerned over return of Yik Yak
Two teens charged in killing of 20-year-old Lansing man

Latest News

Police believe alcohol and speed to be factors in the crash.
Boy, 8, killed, others injured in single car crash in Calhoun Co.
FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY GAME OF THE WEEK WILLIAMSTON HORNETS
FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY GAME OF THE WEEK WILLIAMSTON HORNETS
Watch WILX News 10 Live
The zoo has volunteer opportunities throughout the year but is in need of a helping hand for...
Potter Park Zoo prepares for spring break crowds
Potter Park Zoo prepares for spring break crowds
Potter Park Zoo prepares for spring break crowds