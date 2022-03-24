Michigan State University to host vaccination clinic at Breslin Center
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department is teaming up with Michigan State University to host a COVID vaccine clinic at the Breslin Center.
The vaccine clinic will be held Monday from 2-7 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and boosters will be available.
Walk-ins are available, but you can make an appointment on the Ingham County Health Department’s official website here.
