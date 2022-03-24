Michigan State Sen. John Bizon gets probation for touching nurse

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State Sen. John Bizon was sentenced to a year probation Wednesday for assaulting a nurse practitioner during a medical exam.

Background: Michigan senator accused of touching nurse inappropriately, faces assault charge

Bizon will also have to pay court costs and fines, and finish a mental-health treatment program.

The incident happened at Oaklawn After Hours Express in Marshall in August. The nurse practitioner said Bizon put his arm around her waist, pulled her close to him and squeezed her hip. Police said a medical assistant told the nurse that Bizon had touched her too while she was taking his vitals and made inappropriate comments.

Bizon said he is taking the situation seriously and regrets that he “caused someone to feel unsafe.”

Related: Michigan lawmakers push for ethics investigation into former Speaker Lee Chatfield

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.