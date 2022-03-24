Advertisement

Michigan State Sen. John Bizon gets probation for touching nurse

By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State Sen. John Bizon was sentenced to a year probation Wednesday for assaulting a nurse practitioner during a medical exam.

Bizon will also have to pay court costs and fines, and finish a mental-health treatment program.

The incident happened at Oaklawn After Hours Express in Marshall in August. The nurse practitioner said Bizon put his arm around her waist, pulled her close to him and squeezed her hip. Police said a medical assistant told the nurse that Bizon had touched her too while she was taking his vitals and made inappropriate comments.

Bizon said he is taking the situation seriously and regrets that he “caused someone to feel unsafe.”

