Michigan State Police help reunite loose dog with family

Troopers nicknamed the dog "Delta," who then went on pawtrol March 24, 2022.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers helped a dog get back to its owner Thursday.

According to authorities, troopers from the Lansing Post were on patrol in Delta Township early Thursday morning when they were approached by a loose dog. The troopers nicknamed the pup “Delta” and gave it a ride-along until the Animal Shelter opened up.

The dog was reunited with his owner Thursday afternoon.

