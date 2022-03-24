Michigan State Police help reunite loose dog with family

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers helped a dog get back to its owner Thursday.

According to authorities, troopers from the Lansing Post were on patrol in Delta Township early Thursday morning when they were approached by a loose dog. The troopers nicknamed the pup “Delta” and gave it a ride-along until the Animal Shelter opened up.

The dog was reunited with his owner Thursday afternoon.

