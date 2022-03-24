Michigan State Alters Week end Baseball Schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Because of inclement weather, Michigan State has altered its Big Ten schedule opening baseball schedule against Illinois. Three games are to be played at McLane Stadium. The original idea of 1pm single games Friday through Monday has been reset with a 1pm doubleheader Friday and a 1pm single game Saturday. Michigan State enters play with a 10-7 non conference record.

