Advertisement

Michigan State Alters Week end Baseball Schedule

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Because of inclement weather, Michigan State has altered its Big Ten schedule opening baseball schedule against Illinois. Three games are to be played at McLane Stadium. The original idea of 1pm single games Friday through Monday has been reset with a 1pm doubleheader Friday and a 1pm single game Saturday. Michigan State enters play with a 10-7 non conference record.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police have the parking lot of Parking Kingdom Life Church taped off for a homicide...
Lansing police take teen boys into custody in fatal bus stop shooting
A rendering of the planned renovations at 6810 South Cedar Street.
New owner plans new life for Lansing club with troubled past
Jordan Hoisington was charged with two counts of killing/torturing animals on March 1, 2022.
Shiawassee County woman faces killing, torturing animals charges after dead dogs found behind locked door
Police want to speak to the owner of this vehicle in relation to a hit-and-run in Vermontville.
Police ask for help, release picture of suspect vehicle in Vermontville hit-and-run
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her

Latest News

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates in the end zone after...
Hill Excited to Join Dolphins
Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford, left, and Kyle Lewis leap back-to-back as they celebrate the...
Mariners Add to Their Bullpen
Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford, left, and Kyle Lewis leap back-to-back as they celebrate the...
Mariners Bolster Their Bullpen
INTERVIEW: Bob Baffert talks about his Breeders' Cup contingent
Baffert Still Active With His Horses
The Legends Race is a popular between-innings event held during Arizona Diamondbacks games at...
Diamondbacks Sign Key Pitcher to Deal