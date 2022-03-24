Michigan Department of Natural Resources looking to fill 1,000+ state park jobs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The “Help Wanted” sign has been posted at the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR said it is looking to fill more than a thousand positions in Michigan State Parks before the summer. Officials said it’s all to make up for a drop in the number of employees during the COVID pandemic.

“During the COVID year, we had some problems because some of the folks didn’t want to come to work during that period,” said Parks and Recreation Division chief Ron Olson. “We hope that’ll start to change now that things have calmed down a bit on the COVID front.”

To bring in more workers, the DNR is making some exceptions. It’s considering hiring 16 and 17 year old people to work park grounds. It is also trying to provide summer housing for people working in more remote areas.

You can look at all current job openings at the DNR’s official website here.

