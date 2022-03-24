Meridian Township bank robbery triggers FBI investigation

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Flagstar Bank in Meridian Township was robbed Thursday.

Meridian Township Police say they were called to the Flagstar location on Grand River Ave. on reports of a robbery. The suspects were described as two Black men, who police say took an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Meridian Township Police Department has turned the investigation over to the FBI.

This is a developing story. News 10 will provide updates as they become available.

