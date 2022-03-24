Mason Public School District to host townhall meeting to seek input on new superintendent

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Mason Public School district are looking for input from the community as it begins the process of hiring a superintendent.

Ronald Drzewicki announced his intent to retire at a school board meeting in February.

To gain a better perspective on what people are looking for in a new superintendent, the Mason School Board is holding a meeting April 7 at 6 p.m. in the Mason High School auditorium.

Input can also be shared via an online survey, which is available here.

The new superintendent is expected to assume the position before July 15.

