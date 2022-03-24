Make an Impact: WILX Phone Bank and Diaper Drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX is partnering with Capital Area Diaper Bank to raise awareness and donations for those in need.

The Capital Area Diaper Bank serves the homeless and underprivileged families and individuals with babies and children in the Lansing area providing diapers and wipes.

If you can’t donate in person and still want to help, WILX will be hosting a News 10 Phone Bank on Friday 3/25 during our newscasts at: 4:30 a.m. - 7 a.m., 11:00 - 11:30 a.m., 4:00 - 6:30 p.m.

Call 517-346-8822 to donate!

Volunteers will be on hand to answer your calls and take your monetary donations over the phone to purchase products in need. You can donate directly HERE and learn more about the Capital Area Diaper Bank and the amazing work they do by clicking HERE.

News 10 Phone Bank and Diaper Drive

In addition to helping homeless and underprivileged families, Capital Area Diaper Bank also works with schools with disabled and special needs children providing diapers for those who cannot afford to buy them. They also serve adults, disabled and elderly that cannot afford incontinence supplies.

The following items are heavily in need and can be dropped off at the below locations between 3/21 and 3/25:

Baby Diapers (sizes Newborn to size 7. Greatest size need is 4-7)

Baby Wipes

Baby Formula and Non-perishable Baby Food

Baby Wash & Baby Lotion

Goodnight Brand Diapers (S/M, L/XL). This is a big need for special needs & disabled students that cannot provide diapers to the school.

Incontinence Supplies

Adult Men & Women Diaper Guards

Blue Pads for Beds

Adult Wipes

Adult Briefs (sizes 2X & 3X. Only able to take adult brief diapers)

Drop off Locations:

You can drop off the supplies at any of these locations.

1. WILX STUDIOS

500 AMERICAN ROAD, LANSING

2. ORIGAMI REHABILITATION

3181 SANDHILL ROAD, MASON AND 137 S. MARKETPLACE BLVD, LANSING

3. B2 OUTLET

438 EDGEWOOD BLVD, #114, LANSING

4. ANGEL HANDS COMMUNITY OUTREACH

110 NORTH SAGINAW STREET, OWOSSO

5. FREETAIL STORE (LANSING MALL WEST END NEXT TO KAY JEWELERS)

5466 W SAGINAW HWY, LANSING

6. DELONG & COMPANY

131 SOUTH MAIN STREET, EATON RAPIDS

7. ONCE UPON A CHILD

5827 WEST SAGINAW HIGHWAY, LANSING

8. MORRIE’S

MORRIE’S GRAND LEDGE FORD LINCOLN: 6080 E. SAGINAW HIGHWAY, GRAND LEDGE AND MORRIE’S OKEMOS FORD: 1830 W. GRAND RIVER, OKEMOS

News 10 Diaper Drive - Donate all week!

