Learning more about The Capital Area Diaper Bank and how you can help

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -All this week, WILX is partnering with The Capital Area Diaper Bank to raise awareness and donations for those in need. Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ at the The Capital Area Diaper Bank to learn more about this great organization. The Capital Area Diaper Bank serves the homeless and underprivileged families and individuals with babies & children in the Lansing area by providing diapers and wipes.

Here are some of the items that they are in need of:

Baby Diapers (sizes Newborn to size 7. Greatest size need is 4-7)

Baby Wipes

Baby Formula and Non-perishable Baby Food

Baby Wash & Baby Lotion

Goodnight Brand Diapers (S/M, L/XL). This is a big need for special needs & disabled students that cannot provide diapers to the school.

Incontinence Supplies

Adult Men & Women Diaper Guards

Blue Pads for Beds

Adult Wipes

Adult Briefs (sizes 2X & 3X. Only able to take adult brief diapers)

Check out the videos to learn more about The Capital Area Diaper Bank. You can also click here to find out how you can make a donation.

