Advertisement

Learning more about The Capital Area Diaper Bank and how you can help

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -All this week, WILX is partnering with The Capital Area Diaper Bank to raise awareness and donations for those in need. Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ at the The Capital Area Diaper Bank to learn more about this great organization. The Capital Area Diaper Bank serves the homeless and underprivileged families and individuals with babies & children in the Lansing area by providing diapers and wipes.

Here are some of the items that they are in need of:

  • Baby Diapers (sizes Newborn to size 7. Greatest size need is 4-7)
  • Baby Wipes
  • Baby Formula and Non-perishable Baby Food
  • Baby Wash & Baby Lotion
  • Goodnight Brand Diapers (S/M, L/XL). This is a big need for special needs & disabled students that cannot provide diapers to the school.
  • Incontinence Supplies
  • Adult Men & Women Diaper Guards
  • Blue Pads for Beds
  • Adult Wipes
  • Adult Briefs (sizes 2X & 3X. Only able to take adult brief diapers)

Check out the videos to learn more about The Capital Area Diaper Bank. You can also click here to find out how you can make a donation.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police have the parking lot of Parking Kingdom Life Church taped off for a homicide...
Lansing police take teen boys into custody in fatal bus stop shooting
A rendering of the planned renovations at 6810 South Cedar Street.
New owner plans new life for Lansing club with troubled past
Jordan Hoisington was charged with two counts of killing/torturing animals on March 1, 2022.
Shiawassee County woman faces killing, torturing animals charges after dead dogs found behind locked door
Police want to speak to the owner of this vehicle in relation to a hit-and-run in Vermontville.
Police ask for help, release picture of suspect vehicle in Vermontville hit-and-run
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her

Latest News

Lean Rocket Lab partnership with American 1 Credit Union
Partnering with a local business in our area
dffgfdhfhfh
Diaper Drive Live Looking For Donations
etyettty
American 1 CU
eryettry
Diaper Drive Live Your Chance To Make An Impact