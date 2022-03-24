Advertisement

Lansing police identify 20-year-old shot and killed at bus stop

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday morning, Lansing Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed at a bus stop.

Police say the victim is 20-year-old Tomaz J. Shessia of Lansing.

Previous story: Lansing police take teen boys into custody in fatal bus stop shooting

Two boy suspects, ages 14 and 16, have been arrested and are currently being held in the Ingham County Youth Home. Police say criminal charges are being sought through the prosecutor’s office.

Related: Community calls for change as teen violence rises in Lansing

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Lansing Police Department 517-483-4600 or Detective Matt Salmon 517-483-6855

