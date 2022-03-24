Ingham County ballots available now for May 3 school funding vote

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Registered voters can now get ballots for the May 3 upcoming elections in Michigan. Not all jurisdictions have elections, but Ingham County has a ballot proposal for the Lansing School District.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum sent out a public reminder on Thursday.

“In our county, there is one ballot proposal on the ballot in the Lansing School District, and voters in the Lansing School District who have requested absentee ballots will be receiving their ballots in the coming days,” Byrum said.

Voters in the Lansing School District will be asked to decide whether Ingham County Schools will be authorized to issue up to $127.9 million in bonds, paid for by a property tax levy. The bonds would fund educational equipment and infrastructure development.

While the majority of elections taking place in Michigan are for millages and local-level elected positions, four House districts are holding special elections to fill vacant seats. Those are District 15 in Wayne County, District 36 in Macomb County, District 43 in Oakland County and District 74 in Kent County.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office said in a release that there are many ways residents can access their ballot.

“Absentee ballots for jurisdictions with elections on May 3 are now available at local clerk offices. Voters can apply for an absentee ballot online, mail in an application to their clerk, or visit their clerk’s office in person to apply for and submit an absentee ballot,” Benson’s office wrote. “Voters who are on the permanent absent voter list in their jurisdiction will be mailed an application by their clerk.”

Ingham County residents can find voter registration forms, absent voter information, a student’s guide to voting and other resources on Ingham County’s website.

All Michigan voters can find information on elections in their jurisdiction, including a list of races and a sample ballot with the questions on it, at Michigan.gov/Vote.

