Hill Excited to Join Dolphins

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates in the end zone after...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. The Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami for a package of draft picks on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, and the Dolphins are giving the three-time All-Pro a $120 million, four-year contract extension, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Tyreek Hill is fast on the field, fast with his words and fast at making a first impression. The wide receiver who calls himself “Cheetah” raved about new coach Mike McDaniel, revealed that the record-setting value of his new contract nearly made him cry and challenged teammates to footraces. The Dolphins hope he’s going to win more than sprints. Miami introduced the biggest two names from its offseason and free-agency makeover - Hill and offensive lineman Terron Armstead - on Thursday. Neither made any effort to hide their belief that the Dolphins are poised to take big steps forward this fall.

