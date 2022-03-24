Eastern Michigan University adjusts face mask requirement, COVID policies

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, face masks will no longer be required at some indoor public spaces at Eastern Michigan University.

According to school officials, the decision was made due to the drop in COVID cases in Michigan, in Washtenaw County and on EMU campus. Additionally, the school said more than 90% of its employees and a large amount of students have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, Michigan’s positivity rate dropped to 3%.

School officials said masks will still be required for areas where people will gather for an extended period of time, such as classrooms, labs and other instructional spaces. Instructors who are vaccinated aren’t required to wear a mask while teaching.

Face masks will also be required at large events, such as commencement ceremonies and the Undergraduate Symposium on Friday.

Masks are still required in EMU vehicles or other shared transportation, at the COVID-19 Testing Center in the Student Center and for people who have had close contacts diagnosed with COVID.

Related: Sparrow ending Frandor drive-thru vaccination clinic in Lansing

COVID testing will remain free to all members of the campus community at the campus Testing Center at the Student Center. Appointments are required.

Employees and students must continue to complete a COVID Report Form if they test positive for COVID-19, experience symptoms of COVID-19, have a close contact with someone with COVID-19 or meet other conditions.

More: Health stories

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.