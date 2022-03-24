Accused Oxford High School shooter to remain in jail

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WILX) - Ethan Crumbley, the student accused of killing four students at Oxford High School in November, appeared in court Thursday.

Crumbley’s defense team has said in January they will pursue an insanity defense. Earlier in March, they requested he be moved to Oakland County Children’s Village -- a juvenile facility -- but that was denied by a judge.

It was revealed Thursday that Crumbley’s psychiatric evaluation has been completed and that the results will be available in 45 days.

Regarding Crumbley’s education, the judge said prosecution and defense teams are working on a plan. He will be presented with several options, including online classes.

Education behind bars is typically the parents’ responsibility, but James and Jennifer Crumbley are also in jail on Involuntary manslaughter charges connected to the case.

On Tuesday, Judge Cheryl Matthews assigned independent counsels to each parent due to concerns of potential conflicts of interest. Because each is represented by an attorney from the same law firm, the potential for a conflict exists, Matthews said.

