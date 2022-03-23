Winston To Return To Saints

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says free agent quarterback Jameis Winston has agreed to return to the New Orleans Saints. Winston started seven games for New Orleans in 2021 before a season-ending knee injury. The 28-year-old Winston completed 59% of his passes for 1,170 yards. But his 14 touchdown passes to just three interception represented a considerable improvement in his ability to minimize risk compared to his final season with Tampa Bay in 2019, when he was intercepted an NFL-high 30 times.

