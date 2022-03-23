Titans Obtain Receiver From Rams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have traded for wide receiver Robert Woods in a deal sending a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft to the Los Angeles Rams. The Titans announced the deal after first clearing some much-needed space under the salary cap. Woods is a nine-year veteran who tore his left ACL in practice on Nov. 12, the first significant injury of his career. Woods has played 125 games with 570 catches for 7,077 yards and 35 touchdowns with Buffalo and the Rams. The move by Tennessee helps replace seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones, who was released by the Titans last week.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.